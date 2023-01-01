Aruban florins to Georgian laris today

Convert AWG to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
1,491.66 gel

1.00000 AWG = 1.49166 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085690.34791.487761.671440.964318.7332
1 GBP1.1429911.2408103.2641.700451.910391.1021821.4114
1 USD0.921150.805932183.22391.370451.539650.888317.2561
1 INR0.01106830.00968390.012015810.0164670.01850.01067360.207345

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Georgian Lari
1 AWG1.49166 GEL
5 AWG7.45830 GEL
10 AWG14.91660 GEL
20 AWG29.83320 GEL
50 AWG74.58300 GEL
100 AWG149.16600 GEL
250 AWG372.91500 GEL
500 AWG745.83000 GEL
1000 AWG1491.66000 GEL
2000 AWG2983.32000 GEL
5000 AWG7458.30000 GEL
10000 AWG14916.60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Aruban Florin
1 GEL0.67039 AWG
5 GEL3.35197 AWG
10 GEL6.70395 AWG
20 GEL13.40790 AWG
50 GEL33.51975 AWG
100 GEL67.03950 AWG
250 GEL167.59875 AWG
500 GEL335.19750 AWG
1000 GEL670.39500 AWG
2000 GEL1340.79000 AWG
5000 GEL3351.97500 AWG
10000 GEL6703.95000 AWG