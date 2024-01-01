50 Aruban florins to Georgian laris

Convert AWG to GEL at the real exchange rate

50 awg
75.11 gel

ƒ1.000 AWG = ₾1.502 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
AWG to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

GEL
1 AWG to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.51401.6033
Low1.49991.4999
Average1.50641.5350
Change-0.74%-3.65%
1 AWG to GEL stats

The performance of AWG to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5140 and a 30 day low of 1.4999. This means the 30 day average was 1.5064. The change for AWG to GEL was -0.74.

The performance of AWG to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6033 and a 90 day low of 1.4999. This means the 90 day average was 1.5350. The change for AWG to GEL was -3.65.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.34917.8860.7610.9041.6041.307
1 AUD0.67810.91412.120.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2550.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Georgian Lari
1 AWG1.50215 GEL
5 AWG7.51075 GEL
10 AWG15.02150 GEL
20 AWG30.04300 GEL
50 AWG75.10750 GEL
100 AWG150.21500 GEL
250 AWG375.53750 GEL
500 AWG751.07500 GEL
1000 AWG1,502.15000 GEL
2000 AWG3,004.30000 GEL
5000 AWG7,510.75000 GEL
10000 AWG15,021.50000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Aruban Florin
1 GEL0.66571 AWG
5 GEL3.32856 AWG
10 GEL6.65712 AWG
20 GEL13.31424 AWG
50 GEL33.28560 AWG
100 GEL66.57120 AWG
250 GEL166.42800 AWG
500 GEL332.85600 AWG
1000 GEL665.71200 AWG
2000 GEL1,331.42400 AWG
5000 GEL3,328.56000 AWG
10000 GEL6,657.12000 AWG