1,000 awg
1,513.13 gel

1.000 AWG = 1.513 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
How to convert Aruban florins to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Georgian Lari
1 AWG1.51313 GEL
5 AWG7.56565 GEL
10 AWG15.13130 GEL
20 AWG30.26260 GEL
50 AWG75.65650 GEL
100 AWG151.31300 GEL
250 AWG378.28250 GEL
500 AWG756.56500 GEL
1000 AWG1,513.13000 GEL
2000 AWG3,026.26000 GEL
5000 AWG7,565.65000 GEL
10000 AWG15,131.30000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Aruban Florin
1 GEL0.66088 AWG
5 GEL3.30441 AWG
10 GEL6.60882 AWG
20 GEL13.21764 AWG
50 GEL33.04410 AWG
100 GEL66.08820 AWG
250 GEL165.22050 AWG
500 GEL330.44100 AWG
1000 GEL660.88200 AWG
2000 GEL1,321.76400 AWG
5000 GEL3,304.41000 AWG
10000 GEL6,608.82000 AWG