10 thousand Georgian laris to Aruban florins

Convert GEL to AWG at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
6,679.51 awg

1.00000 GEL = 0.66795 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090590.87521.493491.661840.964418.7449
1 GBP1.1495611.25355104.4631.71681.910321.1086321.5476
1 USD0.9170.797734183.33351.369551.523930.8843517.1893
1 INR0.01100410.009572790.01210.01643460.01828710.01061220.206271

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Aruban Florin
1 GEL0.66795 AWG
5 GEL3.33975 AWG
10 GEL6.67951 AWG
20 GEL13.35902 AWG
50 GEL33.39755 AWG
100 GEL66.79510 AWG
250 GEL166.98775 AWG
500 GEL333.97550 AWG
1000 GEL667.95100 AWG
2000 GEL1335.90200 AWG
5000 GEL3339.75500 AWG
10000 GEL6679.51000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Georgian Lari
1 AWG1.49712 GEL
5 AWG7.48560 GEL
10 AWG14.97120 GEL
20 AWG29.94240 GEL
50 AWG74.85600 GEL
100 AWG149.71200 GEL
250 AWG374.28000 GEL
500 AWG748.56000 GEL
1000 AWG1497.12000 GEL
2000 AWG2994.24000 GEL
5000 AWG7485.60000 GEL
10000 AWG14971.20000 GEL