Aruban florins to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert AWG to VUV at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
67130 vuv

1.00000 AWG = 67.12980 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
How to convert Aruban florins to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AWG67.12980 VUV
5 AWG335.64900 VUV
10 AWG671.29800 VUV
20 AWG1342.59600 VUV
50 AWG3356.49000 VUV
100 AWG6712.98000 VUV
250 AWG16782.45000 VUV
500 AWG33564.90000 VUV
1000 AWG67129.80000 VUV
2000 AWG134259.60000 VUV
5000 AWG335649.00000 VUV
10000 AWG671298.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Aruban Florin
1 VUV0.01490 AWG
5 VUV0.07448 AWG
10 VUV0.14897 AWG
20 VUV0.29793 AWG
50 VUV0.74482 AWG
100 VUV1.48965 AWG
250 VUV3.72412 AWG
500 VUV7.44825 AWG
1000 VUV14.89650 AWG
2000 VUV29.79300 AWG
5000 VUV74.48250 AWG
10000 VUV148.96500 AWG