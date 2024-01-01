20 Vanuatu vatus to Aruban florins

Convert VUV to AWG at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ƒ0.01482 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 VUV to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01520.0152
Low0.01480.0147
Average0.01500.0150
Change-1.76%0.58%
View full history

1 VUV to AWG stats

The performance of VUV to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0152 and a 30 day low of 0.0148. This means the 30 day average was 0.0150. The change for VUV to AWG was -1.76.

The performance of VUV to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0152 and a 90 day low of 0.0147. This means the 90 day average was 0.0150. The change for VUV to AWG was 0.58.

Track market ratesView VUV to AWG chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9441.1981.7961.296108.9731.958
1 SGD0.585113.4130.71.050.75863.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.7490.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.15611.4991.08290.9811.635

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Aruban Florin
1 VUV0.01482 AWG
5 VUV0.07412 AWG
10 VUV0.14824 AWG
20 VUV0.29648 AWG
50 VUV0.74120 AWG
100 VUV1.48240 AWG
250 VUV3.70600 AWG
500 VUV7.41200 AWG
1000 VUV14.82400 AWG
2000 VUV29.64800 AWG
5000 VUV74.12000 AWG
10000 VUV148.24000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AWG67.45810 VUV
5 AWG337.29050 VUV
10 AWG674.58100 VUV
20 AWG1,349.16200 VUV
50 AWG3,372.90500 VUV
100 AWG6,745.81000 VUV
250 AWG16,864.52500 VUV
500 AWG33,729.05000 VUV
1000 AWG67,458.10000 VUV
2000 AWG134,916.20000 VUV
5000 AWG337,290.50000 VUV
10000 AWG674,581.00000 VUV