1 Aruban florin to Vanuatu vatus

Convert AWG to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 awg
67 vuv

1.00000 AWG = 67.40330 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.518951.3633518.78280.7933670.9141.642711.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.89756112.36570.5223130.6017271.081480.881761
1 CAD0.7334871.11413113.77690.5819250.6704021.204910.982396
1 ZAR0.05324020.08086910.07258510.0422390.04866120.08745820.0713073

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AWG67.40330 VUV
5 AWG337.01650 VUV
10 AWG674.03300 VUV
20 AWG1348.06600 VUV
50 AWG3370.16500 VUV
100 AWG6740.33000 VUV
250 AWG16850.82500 VUV
500 AWG33701.65000 VUV
1000 AWG67403.30000 VUV
2000 AWG134806.60000 VUV
5000 AWG337016.50000 VUV
10000 AWG674033.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Aruban Florin
1 VUV0.01484 AWG
5 VUV0.07418 AWG
10 VUV0.14836 AWG
20 VUV0.29672 AWG
50 VUV0.74180 AWG
100 VUV1.48361 AWG
250 VUV3.70903 AWG
500 VUV7.41805 AWG
1000 VUV14.83610 AWG
2000 VUV29.67220 AWG
5000 VUV74.18050 AWG
10000 VUV148.36100 AWG