Aruban florins to Jamaican dollars today

Convert AWG to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
86096.70 jmd

1.00000 AWG = 86.09670 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0857590.35671.487861.671410.9645518.7396
1 GBP1.1426611.24065103.2481.700121.909871.1021521.4131
1 USD0.921050.806029183.22051.370351.539410.888417.2596
1 INR0.01106730.009685460.012016310.01646650.0184980.01067530.207396

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Jamaican Dollar
1 AWG86.09670 JMD
5 AWG430.48350 JMD
10 AWG860.96700 JMD
20 AWG1721.93400 JMD
50 AWG4304.83500 JMD
100 AWG8609.67000 JMD
250 AWG21524.17500 JMD
500 AWG43048.35000 JMD
1000 AWG86096.70000 JMD
2000 AWG172193.40000 JMD
5000 AWG430483.50000 JMD
10000 AWG860967.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 JMD0.01161 AWG
5 JMD0.05807 AWG
10 JMD0.11615 AWG
20 JMD0.23230 AWG
50 JMD0.58074 AWG
100 JMD1.16148 AWG
250 JMD2.90370 AWG
500 JMD5.80740 AWG
1000 JMD11.61480 AWG
2000 JMD23.22960 AWG
5000 JMD58.07400 AWG
10000 JMD116.14800 AWG