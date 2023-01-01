Aruban florins to Saudi riyals today

Convert AWG to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
2071.93 sar

1.00000 AWG = 2.07193 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
How to convert Aruban florins to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Saudi Riyal
1 AWG2.07193 SAR
5 AWG10.35965 SAR
10 AWG20.71930 SAR
20 AWG41.43860 SAR
50 AWG103.59650 SAR
100 AWG207.19300 SAR
250 AWG517.98250 SAR
500 AWG1035.96500 SAR
1000 AWG2071.93000 SAR
2000 AWG4143.86000 SAR
5000 AWG10359.65000 SAR
10000 AWG20719.30000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Aruban Florin
1 SAR0.48264 AWG
5 SAR2.41321 AWG
10 SAR4.82641 AWG
20 SAR9.65282 AWG
50 SAR24.13205 AWG
100 SAR48.26410 AWG
250 SAR120.66025 AWG
500 SAR241.32050 AWG
1000 SAR482.64100 AWG
2000 SAR965.28200 AWG
5000 SAR2413.20500 AWG
10000 SAR4826.41000 AWG