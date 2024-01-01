Aruban florins to Saudi riyals today

Convert AWG to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,095.22 sar

1.000 AWG = 2.095 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2711.4761.6640.96718.269
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6211.7271.9471.13121.375
1 USD0.9210.787183.131.361.5330.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Saudi Riyal
1 AWG2.09522 SAR
5 AWG10.47610 SAR
10 AWG20.95220 SAR
20 AWG41.90440 SAR
50 AWG104.76100 SAR
100 AWG209.52200 SAR
250 AWG523.80500 SAR
500 AWG1,047.61000 SAR
1000 AWG2,095.22000 SAR
2000 AWG4,190.44000 SAR
5000 AWG10,476.10000 SAR
10000 AWG20,952.20000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Aruban Florin
1 SAR0.47728 AWG
5 SAR2.38638 AWG
10 SAR4.77276 AWG
20 SAR9.54552 AWG
50 SAR23.86380 AWG
100 SAR47.72760 AWG
250 SAR119.31900 AWG
500 SAR238.63800 AWG
1000 SAR477.27600 AWG
2000 SAR954.55200 AWG
5000 SAR2,386.38000 AWG
10000 SAR4,772.76000 AWG