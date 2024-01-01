Convert SAR to AWG at the real exchange rate

50 Saudi riyals to Aruban florins

50 sar
23.86 awg

SR1.000 SAR = ƒ0.4771 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.583279.21.3690.93658.9411.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.340.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.034203.87710.68443.041.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Aruban Florin
1 SAR0.47713 AWG
5 SAR2.38565 AWG
10 SAR4.77130 AWG
20 SAR9.54260 AWG
50 SAR23.85650 AWG
100 SAR47.71300 AWG
250 SAR119.28250 AWG
500 SAR238.56500 AWG
1000 SAR477.13000 AWG
2000 SAR954.26000 AWG
5000 SAR2,385.65000 AWG
10000 SAR4,771.30000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Saudi Riyal
1 AWG2.09587 SAR
5 AWG10.47935 SAR
10 AWG20.95870 SAR
20 AWG41.91740 SAR
50 AWG104.79350 SAR
100 AWG209.58700 SAR
250 AWG523.96750 SAR
500 AWG1,047.93500 SAR
1000 AWG2,095.87000 SAR
2000 AWG4,191.74000 SAR
5000 AWG10,479.35000 SAR
10000 AWG20,958.70000 SAR