Aruban florins to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert AWG to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
445.33 imp

1.00000 AWG = 0.44533 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
How to convert Aruban florins to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Isle of Man pound
1 AWG0.44533 IMP
5 AWG2.22663 IMP
10 AWG4.45325 IMP
20 AWG8.90650 IMP
50 AWG22.26625 IMP
100 AWG44.53250 IMP
250 AWG111.33125 IMP
500 AWG222.66250 IMP
1000 AWG445.32500 IMP
2000 AWG890.65000 IMP
5000 AWG2226.62500 IMP
10000 AWG4453.25000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Aruban Florin
1 IMP2.24555 AWG
5 IMP11.22775 AWG
10 IMP22.45550 AWG
20 IMP44.91100 AWG
50 IMP112.27750 AWG
100 IMP224.55500 AWG
250 IMP561.38750 AWG
500 IMP1122.77500 AWG
1000 IMP2245.55000 AWG
2000 IMP4491.10000 AWG
5000 IMP11227.75000 AWG
10000 IMP22455.50000 AWG