Aruban florins to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert AWG to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
439.73 imp

1.000 AWG = 0.4397 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
How to convert Aruban florins to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Isle of Man pound
1 AWG0.43973 IMP
5 AWG2.19867 IMP
10 AWG4.39734 IMP
20 AWG8.79468 IMP
50 AWG21.98670 IMP
100 AWG43.97340 IMP
250 AWG109.93350 IMP
500 AWG219.86700 IMP
1000 AWG439.73400 IMP
2000 AWG879.46800 IMP
5000 AWG2,198.67000 IMP
10000 AWG4,397.34000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Aruban Florin
1 IMP2.27410 AWG
5 IMP11.37050 AWG
10 IMP22.74100 AWG
20 IMP45.48200 AWG
50 IMP113.70500 AWG
100 IMP227.41000 AWG
250 IMP568.52500 AWG
500 IMP1,137.05000 AWG
1000 IMP2,274.10000 AWG
2000 IMP4,548.20000 AWG
5000 IMP11,370.50000 AWG
10000 IMP22,741.00000 AWG