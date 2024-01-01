100 Aruban florins to Isle of Man pounds

Convert AWG to IMP at the real exchange rate

100 awg
42.53 imp

ƒ1.000 AWG = £0.4253 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
We can't send money between these currencies

AWG to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

IMP
1 AWG to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44050.4427
Low0.42150.4215
Average0.43100.4349
Change-2.52%-2.77%
1 AWG to IMP stats

The performance of AWG to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4405 and a 30 day low of 0.4215. This means the 30 day average was 0.4310. The change for AWG to IMP was -2.52.

The performance of AWG to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4427 and a 90 day low of 0.4215. This means the 90 day average was 0.4349. The change for AWG to IMP was -2.77.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Aruban florins to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Isle of Man pound
1 AWG0.42534 IMP
5 AWG2.12669 IMP
10 AWG4.25337 IMP
20 AWG8.50674 IMP
50 AWG21.26685 IMP
100 AWG42.53370 IMP
250 AWG106.33425 IMP
500 AWG212.66850 IMP
1000 AWG425.33700 IMP
2000 AWG850.67400 IMP
5000 AWG2,126.68500 IMP
10000 AWG4,253.37000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Aruban Florin
1 IMP2.35107 AWG
5 IMP11.75535 AWG
10 IMP23.51070 AWG
20 IMP47.02140 AWG
50 IMP117.55350 AWG
100 IMP235.10700 AWG
250 IMP587.76750 AWG
500 IMP1,175.53500 AWG
1000 IMP2,351.07000 AWG
2000 IMP4,702.14000 AWG
5000 IMP11,755.35000 AWG
10000 IMP23,510.70000 AWG