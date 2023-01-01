Aruban florins to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert AWG to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
5,610.66 mad

1.00000 AWG = 5.61066 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.0857590.35671.487691.671410.9643518.7399
1 GBP1.1429211.2409103.2681.700281.910251.1021821.4178
1 USD0.921050.805867183.22051.37021.539410.888317.2599
1 INR0.01106730.009683510.012016310.01646470.0184980.01067410.2074

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Aruban florins to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moroccan Dirham
1 AWG5.61066 MAD
5 AWG28.05330 MAD
10 AWG56.10660 MAD
20 AWG112.21320 MAD
50 AWG280.53300 MAD
100 AWG561.06600 MAD
250 AWG1402.66500 MAD
500 AWG2805.33000 MAD
1000 AWG5610.66000 MAD
2000 AWG11221.32000 MAD
5000 AWG28053.30000 MAD
10000 AWG56106.60000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 MAD0.17823 AWG
5 MAD0.89116 AWG
10 MAD1.78232 AWG
20 MAD3.56464 AWG
50 MAD8.91160 AWG
100 MAD17.82320 AWG
250 MAD44.55800 AWG
500 MAD89.11600 AWG
1000 MAD178.23200 AWG
2000 MAD356.46400 AWG
5000 MAD891.16000 AWG
10000 MAD1782.32000 AWG