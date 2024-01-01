Convert MAD to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 Moroccan dirhams to Aruban florins

5 mad
0.90 awg

د.م.1.000 MAD = ƒ0.1803 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4530.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.242
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.83511.1841.7331.9081.71823.138
1 EUR1.071655.9680.84411.4631.6111.45119.538

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 MAD0.18028 AWG
5 MAD0.90139 AWG
10 MAD1.80278 AWG
20 MAD3.60556 AWG
50 MAD9.01390 AWG
100 MAD18.02780 AWG
250 MAD45.06950 AWG
500 MAD90.13900 AWG
1000 MAD180.27800 AWG
2000 MAD360.55600 AWG
5000 MAD901.39000 AWG
10000 MAD1,802.78000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moroccan Dirham
1 AWG5.54698 MAD
5 AWG27.73490 MAD
10 AWG55.46980 MAD
20 AWG110.93960 MAD
50 AWG277.34900 MAD
100 AWG554.69800 MAD
250 AWG1,386.74500 MAD
500 AWG2,773.49000 MAD
1000 AWG5,546.98000 MAD
2000 AWG11,093.96000 MAD
5000 AWG27,734.90000 MAD
10000 AWG55,469.80000 MAD