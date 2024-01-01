1 thousand Aruban florins to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AWG to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
5,461.90 mad

ƒ1.000 AWG = د.م.5.462 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
AWG to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MAD
1 AWG to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.50245.5822
Low5.38325.3832
Average5.45115.5063
Change-0.72%-1.57%
1 AWG to MAD stats

The performance of AWG to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5024 and a 30 day low of 5.3832. This means the 30 day average was 5.4511. The change for AWG to MAD was -0.72.

The performance of AWG to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5822 and a 90 day low of 5.3832. This means the 90 day average was 5.5063. The change for AWG to MAD was -1.57.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.34917.9120.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1390.5160.6121.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2740.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moroccan Dirham
1 AWG5.46190 MAD
5 AWG27.30950 MAD
10 AWG54.61900 MAD
20 AWG109.23800 MAD
50 AWG273.09500 MAD
100 AWG546.19000 MAD
250 AWG1,365.47500 MAD
500 AWG2,730.95000 MAD
1000 AWG5,461.90000 MAD
2000 AWG10,923.80000 MAD
5000 AWG27,309.50000 MAD
10000 AWG54,619.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 MAD0.18309 AWG
5 MAD0.91543 AWG
10 MAD1.83086 AWG
20 MAD3.66172 AWG
50 MAD9.15430 AWG
100 MAD18.30860 AWG
250 MAD45.77150 AWG
500 MAD91.54300 AWG
1000 MAD183.08600 AWG
2000 MAD366.17200 AWG
5000 MAD915.43000 AWG
10000 MAD1,830.86000 AWG