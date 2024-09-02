Aruban florin to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Moroccan dirhams is currently 5.463 today, reflecting a 0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.387% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 5.463 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 5.380 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.227% increase in value.