아루바 플로린 모로코 디르함 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 모로코 디르함 is currently 5.579 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 모로코 디르함 has fluctuated between a high of 5.589 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 5.544 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.