Aruban florins to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert AWG to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
5,613.63 mad

1.000 AWG = 5.614 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2561.4761.6650.96718.27
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5971.7271.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9210.787183.1241.361.5330.8916.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moroccan Dirham
1 AWG5.61363 MAD
5 AWG28.06815 MAD
10 AWG56.13630 MAD
20 AWG112.27260 MAD
50 AWG280.68150 MAD
100 AWG561.36300 MAD
250 AWG1,403.40750 MAD
500 AWG2,806.81500 MAD
1000 AWG5,613.63000 MAD
2000 AWG11,227.26000 MAD
5000 AWG28,068.15000 MAD
10000 AWG56,136.30000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 MAD0.17814 AWG
5 MAD0.89069 AWG
10 MAD1.78138 AWG
20 MAD3.56276 AWG
50 MAD8.90690 AWG
100 MAD17.81380 AWG
250 MAD44.53450 AWG
500 MAD89.06900 AWG
1000 MAD178.13800 AWG
2000 MAD356.27600 AWG
5000 MAD890.69000 AWG
10000 MAD1,781.38000 AWG