Aruban florins to Dominican pesos today

Convert AWG to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
31,411.60 dop

1.00000 AWG = 31.41160 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085690.34791.487761.671440.964318.7332
1 GBP1.1429911.2408103.2641.700451.910391.1021821.4114
1 USD0.921150.805932183.22391.370451.539650.888317.2561
1 INR0.01106830.00968390.012015810.0164670.01850.01067360.207345

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Dominican Peso
1 AWG31.41160 DOP
5 AWG157.05800 DOP
10 AWG314.11600 DOP
20 AWG628.23200 DOP
50 AWG1570.58000 DOP
100 AWG3141.16000 DOP
250 AWG7852.90000 DOP
500 AWG15705.80000 DOP
1000 AWG31411.60000 DOP
2000 AWG62823.20000 DOP
5000 AWG157058.00000 DOP
10000 AWG314116.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 DOP0.03184 AWG
5 DOP0.15918 AWG
10 DOP0.31835 AWG
20 DOP0.63671 AWG
50 DOP1.59177 AWG
100 DOP3.18354 AWG
250 DOP7.95885 AWG
500 DOP15.91770 AWG
1000 DOP31.83540 AWG
2000 DOP63.67080 AWG
5000 DOP159.17700 AWG
10000 DOP318.35400 AWG