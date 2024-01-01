100 Aruban florins to Dominican pesos

Convert AWG to DOP at the real exchange rate

100 awg
3,333.24 dop

ƒ1.000 AWG = $33.33 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
AWG to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DOP
1 AWG to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.405033.4050
Low33.206732.9411
Average33.338433.1490
Change0.36%0.62%
1 AWG to DOP stats

The performance of AWG to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.4050 and a 30 day low of 33.2067. This means the 30 day average was 33.3384. The change for AWG to DOP was 0.36.

The performance of AWG to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.4050 and a 90 day low of 32.9411. This means the 90 day average was 33.1490. The change for AWG to DOP was 0.62.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Aruban florins to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Dominican Peso
1 AWG33.33240 DOP
5 AWG166.66200 DOP
10 AWG333.32400 DOP
20 AWG666.64800 DOP
50 AWG1,666.62000 DOP
100 AWG3,333.24000 DOP
250 AWG8,333.10000 DOP
500 AWG16,666.20000 DOP
1000 AWG33,332.40000 DOP
2000 AWG66,664.80000 DOP
5000 AWG166,662.00000 DOP
10000 AWG333,324.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 DOP0.03000 AWG
5 DOP0.15000 AWG
10 DOP0.30001 AWG
20 DOP0.60002 AWG
50 DOP1.50004 AWG
100 DOP3.00008 AWG
250 DOP7.50020 AWG
500 DOP15.00040 AWG
1000 DOP30.00080 AWG
2000 DOP60.00160 AWG
5000 DOP150.00400 AWG
10000 DOP300.00800 AWG