Aruban florins to Dominican pesos today

Convert AWG to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
32,976.80 dop

1.000 AWG = 32.98 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Dominican Peso
1 AWG32.97680 DOP
5 AWG164.88400 DOP
10 AWG329.76800 DOP
20 AWG659.53600 DOP
50 AWG1,648.84000 DOP
100 AWG3,297.68000 DOP
250 AWG8,244.20000 DOP
500 AWG16,488.40000 DOP
1000 AWG32,976.80000 DOP
2000 AWG65,953.60000 DOP
5000 AWG164,884.00000 DOP
10000 AWG329,768.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 DOP0.03032 AWG
5 DOP0.15162 AWG
10 DOP0.30324 AWG
20 DOP0.60649 AWG
50 DOP1.51621 AWG
100 DOP3.03243 AWG
250 DOP7.58107 AWG
500 DOP15.16215 AWG
1000 DOP30.32430 AWG
2000 DOP60.64860 AWG
5000 DOP151.62150 AWG
10000 DOP303.24300 AWG