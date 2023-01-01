Aruban florins to Moldovan leus today

Convert AWG to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
9,878.45 mdl

1.00000 AWG = 9.87845 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.370218.23970.8058670.921051.667921.3481
1 AUD0.649610.89008211.84850.5234910.5982961.083480.875726
1 CAD0.729821.12349113.31170.5881380.6721811.217280.983871
1 ZAR0.05482560.08439880.075121810.0441820.05049550.09144440.0739102

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moldovan Leu
1 AWG9.87845 MDL
5 AWG49.39225 MDL
10 AWG98.78450 MDL
20 AWG197.56900 MDL
50 AWG493.92250 MDL
100 AWG987.84500 MDL
250 AWG2469.61250 MDL
500 AWG4939.22500 MDL
1000 AWG9878.45000 MDL
2000 AWG19756.90000 MDL
5000 AWG49392.25000 MDL
10000 AWG98784.50000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Aruban Florin
1 MDL0.10123 AWG
5 MDL0.50615 AWG
10 MDL1.01230 AWG
20 MDL2.02460 AWG
50 MDL5.06150 AWG
100 MDL10.12300 AWG
250 MDL25.30750 AWG
500 MDL50.61500 AWG
1000 MDL101.23000 AWG
2000 MDL202.46000 AWG
5000 MDL506.15000 AWG
10000 MDL1012.30000 AWG