2,000 Aruban florins to Moldovan leus

Convert AWG to MDL at the real exchange rate

2,000 awg
19,491.62 mdl

ƒ1.000 AWG = L9.746 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 AWG to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.88749.9682
Low9.67679.6767
Average9.77299.8558
Change-1.28%-0.88%
View full history

1 AWG to MDL stats

The performance of AWG to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8874 and a 30 day low of 9.6767. This means the 30 day average was 9.7729. The change for AWG to MDL was -1.28.

The performance of AWG to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.9682 and a 90 day low of 9.6767. This means the 90 day average was 9.8558. The change for AWG to MDL was -0.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.920.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1440.5160.6121.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2780.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0420.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moldovan Leu
1 AWG9.74581 MDL
5 AWG48.72905 MDL
10 AWG97.45810 MDL
20 AWG194.91620 MDL
50 AWG487.29050 MDL
100 AWG974.58100 MDL
250 AWG2,436.45250 MDL
500 AWG4,872.90500 MDL
1000 AWG9,745.81000 MDL
2000 AWG19,491.62000 MDL
5000 AWG48,729.05000 MDL
10000 AWG97,458.10000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Aruban Florin
1 MDL0.10261 AWG
5 MDL0.51304 AWG
10 MDL1.02608 AWG
20 MDL2.05216 AWG
50 MDL5.13040 AWG
100 MDL10.26080 AWG
250 MDL25.65200 AWG
500 MDL51.30400 AWG
1000 MDL102.60800 AWG
2000 MDL205.21600 AWG
5000 MDL513.04000 AWG
10000 MDL1,026.08000 AWG