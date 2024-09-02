Aruban florin to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Moldovan leus is currently 9.746 today, reflecting a 0.715% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.052% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 9.821 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 9.677 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.116% decrease in value.