아루바 플로린 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 9.978 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.337% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 9.986 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 9.849 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.955% decrease in value.