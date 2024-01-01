Convert MDL to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Moldovan leus to Aruban florins

1,000 mdl
100.56 awg

L1.000 MDL = ƒ0.1006 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2311.3661.49983.4421.6371.355
1 GBP1.268123.1251.7321.902105.8422.0761.718
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5770.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34911.09861.0961.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Aruban Florin
1 MDL0.10056 AWG
5 MDL0.50280 AWG
10 MDL1.00560 AWG
20 MDL2.01120 AWG
50 MDL5.02800 AWG
100 MDL10.05600 AWG
250 MDL25.14000 AWG
500 MDL50.28000 AWG
1000 MDL100.56000 AWG
2000 MDL201.12000 AWG
5000 MDL502.80000 AWG
10000 MDL1,005.60000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moldovan Leu
1 AWG9.94436 MDL
5 AWG49.72180 MDL
10 AWG99.44360 MDL
20 AWG198.88720 MDL
50 AWG497.21800 MDL
100 AWG994.43600 MDL
250 AWG2,486.09000 MDL
500 AWG4,972.18000 MDL
1000 AWG9,944.36000 MDL
2000 AWG19,888.72000 MDL
5000 AWG49,721.80000 MDL
10000 AWG99,443.60000 MDL