Aruban florins to Moldovan leus today

Convert AWG to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
9,912.01 mdl

1.000 AWG = 9.912 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2511.4761.6640.96718.269
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5991.7271.9471.13121.376
1 USD0.9210.787183.1231.361.5330.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moldovan Leu
1 AWG9.91201 MDL
5 AWG49.56005 MDL
10 AWG99.12010 MDL
20 AWG198.24020 MDL
50 AWG495.60050 MDL
100 AWG991.20100 MDL
250 AWG2,478.00250 MDL
500 AWG4,956.00500 MDL
1000 AWG9,912.01000 MDL
2000 AWG19,824.02000 MDL
5000 AWG49,560.05000 MDL
10000 AWG99,120.10000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Aruban Florin
1 MDL0.10089 AWG
5 MDL0.50444 AWG
10 MDL1.00888 AWG
20 MDL2.01776 AWG
50 MDL5.04440 AWG
100 MDL10.08880 AWG
250 MDL25.22200 AWG
500 MDL50.44400 AWG
1000 MDL100.88800 AWG
2000 MDL201.77600 AWG
5000 MDL504.44000 AWG
10000 MDL1,008.88000 AWG