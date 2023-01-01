10 Moldovan leus to Aruban florins

Convert MDL to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 mdl
1.02 awg

1.00000 MDL = 0.10164 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79387118.86541.36141.518683.36851.64461.33995
1 GBP1.25965123.76381.714891.91291105.0152.071621.68787
1 ZAR0.05300710.042080810.07216390.08049674.419120.08717550.0710269
1 CAD0.7345380.58312913.857411.1154761.23731.208020.984244

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Aruban Florin
1 MDL0.10164 AWG
5 MDL0.50823 AWG
10 MDL1.01645 AWG
20 MDL2.03290 AWG
50 MDL5.08225 AWG
100 MDL10.16450 AWG
250 MDL25.41125 AWG
500 MDL50.82250 AWG
1000 MDL101.64500 AWG
2000 MDL203.29000 AWG
5000 MDL508.22500 AWG
10000 MDL1016.45000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moldovan Leu
1 AWG9.83812 MDL
5 AWG49.19060 MDL
10 AWG98.38120 MDL
20 AWG196.76240 MDL
50 AWG491.90600 MDL
100 AWG983.81200 MDL
250 AWG2459.53000 MDL
500 AWG4919.06000 MDL
1000 AWG9838.12000 MDL
2000 AWG19676.24000 MDL
5000 AWG49190.60000 MDL
10000 AWG98381.20000 MDL