Aruban florins to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert AWG to AOA at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
462408 aoa

1.00000 AWG = 462.40800 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
How to convert Aruban florins to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG462.40800 AOA
5 AWG2312.04000 AOA
10 AWG4624.08000 AOA
20 AWG9248.16000 AOA
50 AWG23120.40000 AOA
100 AWG46240.80000 AOA
250 AWG115602.00000 AOA
500 AWG231204.00000 AOA
1000 AWG462408.00000 AOA
2000 AWG924816.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2312040.00000 AOA
10000 AWG4624080.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00216 AWG
5 AOA0.01081 AWG
10 AOA0.02163 AWG
20 AOA0.04325 AWG
50 AOA0.10813 AWG
100 AOA0.21626 AWG
250 AOA0.54065 AWG
500 AOA1.08129 AWG
1000 AOA2.16259 AWG
2000 AOA4.32518 AWG
5000 AOA10.81295 AWG
10000 AOA21.62590 AWG