Aruban florins to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert AWG to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
470,268 aoa

1.000 AWG = 470.3 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.231.4761.6640.96618.268
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5941.7271.9481.13121.379
1 USD0.9210.787183.1151.361.5330.8916.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Angolan Kwanza
1 AWG470.26800 AOA
5 AWG2,351.34000 AOA
10 AWG4,702.68000 AOA
20 AWG9,405.36000 AOA
50 AWG23,513.40000 AOA
100 AWG47,026.80000 AOA
250 AWG117,567.00000 AOA
500 AWG235,134.00000 AOA
1000 AWG470,268.00000 AOA
2000 AWG940,536.00000 AOA
5000 AWG2,351,340.00000 AOA
10000 AWG4,702,680.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Aruban Florin
1 AOA0.00213 AWG
5 AOA0.01063 AWG
10 AOA0.02126 AWG
20 AOA0.04253 AWG
50 AOA0.10632 AWG
100 AOA0.21265 AWG
250 AOA0.53161 AWG
500 AOA1.06323 AWG
1000 AOA2.12645 AWG
2000 AOA4.25290 AWG
5000 AOA10.63225 AWG
10000 AOA21.26450 AWG