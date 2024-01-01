Seychellois Rupee (SCR)

Currency name

Seychellois Rupee

SCR exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From SCR0.07202 0.06601 0.05624 6.03522 10.55290 6.14597 0.11060 1.31688
To SCR13.88530 15.14960 17.78010 0.16569 0.09476 0.16271 9.04141 0.75937

