Seychellois rupees to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert SCR to CNY at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ¥0.5285 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 SCR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53880.5445
Low0.48700.4686
Average0.52100.5157
Change5.92%1.70%
View full history

1 SCR to CNY stats

The performance of SCR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5388 and a 30 day low of 0.4870. This means the 30 day average was 0.5210. The change for SCR to CNY was 5.92.

The performance of SCR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5445 and a 90 day low of 0.4686. This means the 90 day average was 0.5157. The change for SCR to CNY was 1.70.

Track market ratesView SCR to CNY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0621.4731.6190.93121.409
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8281.7671.9421.11725.68
1 USD0.9480.79184.4391.3971.5350.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.52853 CNY
5 SCR2.64267 CNY
10 SCR5.28533 CNY
20 SCR10.57066 CNY
50 SCR26.42665 CNY
100 SCR52.85330 CNY
250 SCR132.13325 CNY
500 SCR264.26650 CNY
1000 SCR528.53300 CNY
2000 SCR1,057.06600 CNY
5000 SCR2,642.66500 CNY
10000 SCR5,285.33000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.89203 SCR
5 CNY9.46015 SCR
10 CNY18.92030 SCR
20 CNY37.84060 SCR
50 CNY94.60150 SCR
100 CNY189.20300 SCR
250 CNY473.00750 SCR
500 CNY946.01500 SCR
1000 CNY1,892.03000 SCR
2000 CNY3,784.06000 SCR
5000 CNY9,460.15000 SCR
10000 CNY18,920.30000 SCR