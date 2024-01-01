Seychellois rupees to Guyanaese dollars today
SCR to GYD conversion chart
1 SCR = 15.28390 GYD
|1 SCR to GYD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.7944
|15.9666
|Low
|14.2880
|13.8821
|Average
|15.1941
|15.1585
|Change
|3.92%
|-0.26%
1 SCR to GYD stats
The performance of SCR to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7944 and a 30 day low of 14.2880. This means the 30 day average was 15.1941. The change for SCR to GYD was 3.92.
The performance of SCR to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.9666 and a 90 day low of 13.8821. This means the 90 day average was 15.1585. The change for SCR to GYD was -0.26.
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Guyanaese dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
