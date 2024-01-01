Seychellois rupees to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert SCR to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
15,085.90 gyd

₨1.000 SCR = GY$15.09 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
SCR to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 SCR to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.966615.9666
Low13.915413.9154
Average15.019214.9963
Change8.41%-0.84%
1 SCR to GYD stats

The performance of SCR to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.9666 and a 30 day low of 13.9154. This means the 30 day average was 15.0192. The change for SCR to GYD was 8.41.

The performance of SCR to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.9666 and a 90 day low of 13.9154. This means the 90 day average was 14.9963. The change for SCR to GYD was -0.84.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7171.4961.6460.93921.866
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0721.7771.9541.11525.959
1 USD0.9060.763183.9641.3551.4910.85119.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

