Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert SCR to LKR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = Sr21.28 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 SCR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.159022.9762
Low20.054019.4999
Average21.272321.4956
Change3.44%-2.92%
View full history

1 SCR to LKR stats

The performance of SCR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.1590 and a 30 day low of 20.0540. This means the 30 day average was 21.2723. The change for SCR to LKR was 3.44.

The performance of SCR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9762 and a 90 day low of 19.4999. This means the 90 day average was 21.4956. The change for SCR to LKR was -2.92.

Track market ratesView SCR to LKR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0661.4731.6190.93221.406
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8281.7671.9421.11725.674
1 USD0.9480.79184.4391.3971.5350.88320.293
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR21.28440 LKR
5 SCR106.42200 LKR
10 SCR212.84400 LKR
20 SCR425.68800 LKR
50 SCR1,064.22000 LKR
100 SCR2,128.44000 LKR
250 SCR5,321.10000 LKR
500 SCR10,642.20000 LKR
1000 SCR21,284.40000 LKR
2000 SCR42,568.80000 LKR
5000 SCR106,422.00000 LKR
10000 SCR212,844.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04698 SCR
5 LKR0.23491 SCR
10 LKR0.46983 SCR
20 LKR0.93965 SCR
50 LKR2.34914 SCR
100 LKR4.69827 SCR
250 LKR11.74568 SCR
500 LKR23.49135 SCR
1000 LKR46.98270 SCR
2000 LKR93.96540 SCR
5000 LKR234.91350 SCR
10000 LKR469.82700 SCR