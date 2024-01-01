1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SCR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
23,129.70 lkr

1.00000 SCR = 23.12970 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR23.12970 LKR
5 SCR115.64850 LKR
10 SCR231.29700 LKR
20 SCR462.59400 LKR
50 SCR1156.48500 LKR
100 SCR2312.97000 LKR
250 SCR5782.42500 LKR
500 SCR11564.85000 LKR
1000 SCR23129.70000 LKR
2000 SCR46259.40000 LKR
5000 SCR115648.50000 LKR
10000 SCR231297.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04323 SCR
5 LKR0.21617 SCR
10 LKR0.43235 SCR
20 LKR0.86469 SCR
50 LKR2.16173 SCR
100 LKR4.32345 SCR
250 LKR10.80863 SCR
500 LKR21.61725 SCR
1000 LKR43.23450 SCR
2000 LKR86.46900 SCR
5000 LKR216.17250 SCR
10000 LKR432.34500 SCR