1 Seychellois rupee to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SCR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 scr
22.98 lkr

1.00000 SCR = 22.98220 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561351.0808589.57331.461691.650280.9527318.4532
1 GBP1.1680411.26255104.6311.707411.92771.1128321.5554
1 USD0.925150.792048182.8731.352351.526830.8814517.0729
1 INR0.0111640.009557370.012066710.01631830.01842380.01063620.206013

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR22.98220 LKR
5 SCR114.91100 LKR
10 SCR229.82200 LKR
20 SCR459.64400 LKR
50 SCR1149.11000 LKR
100 SCR2298.22000 LKR
250 SCR5745.55000 LKR
500 SCR11491.10000 LKR
1000 SCR22982.20000 LKR
2000 SCR45964.40000 LKR
5000 SCR114911.00000 LKR
10000 SCR229822.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04351 SCR
5 LKR0.21756 SCR
10 LKR0.43512 SCR
20 LKR0.87024 SCR
50 LKR2.17560 SCR
100 LKR4.35120 SCR
250 LKR10.87800 SCR
500 LKR21.75600 SCR
1000 LKR43.51200 SCR
2000 LKR87.02400 SCR
5000 LKR217.56000 SCR
10000 LKR435.12000 SCR