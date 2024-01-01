50 Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SCR to LKR at the real exchange rate

50 scr
1,159.30 lkr

1.00000 SCR = 23.18590 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856181.0808589.57321.46181.650280.9528218.4525
1 GBP1.1679811.26245104.6231.70741.927551.1128721.5528
1 USD0.925150.792111182.87291.352451.526830.8815517.0722
1 INR0.01116410.009558140.012066710.01631960.01842380.01063740.206005

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR23.18590 LKR
5 SCR115.92950 LKR
10 SCR231.85900 LKR
20 SCR463.71800 LKR
50 SCR1159.29500 LKR
100 SCR2318.59000 LKR
250 SCR5796.47500 LKR
500 SCR11592.95000 LKR
1000 SCR23185.90000 LKR
2000 SCR46371.80000 LKR
5000 SCR115929.50000 LKR
10000 SCR231859.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04313 SCR
5 LKR0.21565 SCR
10 LKR0.43130 SCR
20 LKR0.86259 SCR
50 LKR2.15648 SCR
100 LKR4.31297 SCR
250 LKR10.78242 SCR
500 LKR21.56485 SCR
1000 LKR43.12970 SCR
2000 LKR86.25940 SCR
5000 LKR215.64850 SCR
10000 LKR431.29700 SCR