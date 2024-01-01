Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert SCR to MAD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = د.م.0.7327 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:47
SCR to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 SCR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74850.7485
Low0.67380.6551
Average0.71990.7115
Change5.34%3.66%
1 SCR to MAD stats

The performance of SCR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7485 and a 30 day low of 0.6738. This means the 30 day average was 0.7199. The change for SCR to MAD was 5.34.

The performance of SCR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7485 and a 90 day low of 0.6551. This means the 90 day average was 0.7115. The change for SCR to MAD was 3.66.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.73268 MAD
5 SCR3.66339 MAD
10 SCR7.32677 MAD
20 SCR14.65354 MAD
50 SCR36.63385 MAD
100 SCR73.26770 MAD
250 SCR183.16925 MAD
500 SCR366.33850 MAD
1000 SCR732.67700 MAD
2000 SCR1,465.35400 MAD
5000 SCR3,663.38500 MAD
10000 SCR7,326.77000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.36486 SCR
5 MAD6.82430 SCR
10 MAD13.64860 SCR
20 MAD27.29720 SCR
50 MAD68.24300 SCR
100 MAD136.48600 SCR
250 MAD341.21500 SCR
500 MAD682.43000 SCR
1000 MAD1,364.86000 SCR
2000 MAD2,729.72000 SCR
5000 MAD6,824.30000 SCR
10000 MAD13,648.60000 SCR