Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert SCR to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
713.48 mad

₨1.000 SCR = د.م.0.7135 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 SCR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73920.7418
Low0.65700.6560
Average0.70160.7079
Change8.59%-1.10%
View full history

1 SCR to MAD stats

The performance of SCR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7392 and a 30 day low of 0.6570. This means the 30 day average was 0.7016. The change for SCR to MAD was 8.59.

The performance of SCR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7418 and a 90 day low of 0.6560. This means the 90 day average was 0.7079. The change for SCR to MAD was -1.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7211.4961.6450.93921.871
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0691.7761.9531.11525.963
1 USD0.9050.763183.9521.3551.490.8519.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.71348 MAD
5 SCR3.56737 MAD
10 SCR7.13475 MAD
20 SCR14.26950 MAD
50 SCR35.67375 MAD
100 SCR71.34750 MAD
250 SCR178.36875 MAD
500 SCR356.73750 MAD
1000 SCR713.47500 MAD
2000 SCR1,426.95000 MAD
5000 SCR3,567.37500 MAD
10000 SCR7,134.75000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.40159 SCR
5 MAD7.00795 SCR
10 MAD14.01590 SCR
20 MAD28.03180 SCR
50 MAD70.07950 SCR
100 MAD140.15900 SCR
250 MAD350.39750 SCR
500 MAD700.79500 SCR
1000 MAD1,401.59000 SCR
2000 MAD2,803.18000 SCR
5000 MAD7,007.95000 SCR
10000 MAD14,015.90000 SCR