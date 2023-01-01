10 Moroccan dirhams to Seychellois rupees

Convert MAD to SCR at the real exchange rate

10 mad
13.00 scr

1.00000 MAD = 1.29975 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86721.093591.16351.488091.660720.96518.7367
1 GBP1.1531411.2609105.1191.71591.914951.1127821.605
1 USD0.91450.793084183.36851.360851.518720.882517.1346
1 INR0.01096930.0095130.011994910.01632330.01821690.01058550.205528

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.29975 SCR
5 MAD6.49875 SCR
10 MAD12.99750 SCR
20 MAD25.99500 SCR
50 MAD64.98750 SCR
100 MAD129.97500 SCR
250 MAD324.93750 SCR
500 MAD649.87500 SCR
1000 MAD1299.75000 SCR
2000 MAD2599.50000 SCR
5000 MAD6498.75000 SCR
10000 MAD12997.50000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.76938 MAD
5 SCR3.84690 MAD
10 SCR7.69380 MAD
20 SCR15.38760 MAD
50 SCR38.46900 MAD
100 SCR76.93800 MAD
250 SCR192.34500 MAD
500 SCR384.69000 MAD
1000 SCR769.38000 MAD
2000 SCR1538.76000 MAD
5000 SCR3846.90000 MAD
10000 SCR7693.80000 MAD