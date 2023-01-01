5000 Moroccan dirhams to Seychellois rupees

Convert MAD to SCR at the real exchange rate

5,000 mad
6,498.55 scr

1.00000 MAD = 1.29971 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86721.093691.17181.487731.660490.9647518.7359
1 GBP1.1531411.26095105.1241.71541.914591.1124921.603
1 USD0.91440.793053183.36851.36041.518370.882217.1323
1 INR0.01096830.009512620.011994910.01631790.01821280.01058190.205501

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.29971 SCR
5 MAD6.49855 SCR
10 MAD12.99710 SCR
20 MAD25.99420 SCR
50 MAD64.98550 SCR
100 MAD129.97100 SCR
250 MAD324.92750 SCR
500 MAD649.85500 SCR
1000 MAD1299.71000 SCR
2000 MAD2599.42000 SCR
5000 MAD6498.55000 SCR
10000 MAD12997.10000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.76940 MAD
5 SCR3.84701 MAD
10 SCR7.69403 MAD
20 SCR15.38806 MAD
50 SCR38.47015 MAD
100 SCR76.94030 MAD
250 SCR192.35075 MAD
500 SCR384.70150 MAD
1000 SCR769.40300 MAD
2000 SCR1538.80600 MAD
5000 SCR3847.01500 MAD
10000 SCR7694.03000 MAD