2000 Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

Convert SCR to MAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
1,386.76 mad

1.00000 SCR = 0.69338 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.69338 MAD
5 SCR3.46691 MAD
10 SCR6.93382 MAD
20 SCR13.86764 MAD
50 SCR34.66910 MAD
100 SCR69.33820 MAD
250 SCR173.34550 MAD
500 SCR346.69100 MAD
1000 SCR693.38200 MAD
2000 SCR1386.76400 MAD
5000 SCR3466.91000 MAD
10000 SCR6933.82000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.44221 SCR
5 MAD7.21105 SCR
10 MAD14.42210 SCR
20 MAD28.84420 SCR
50 MAD72.11050 SCR
100 MAD144.22100 SCR
250 MAD360.55250 SCR
500 MAD721.10500 SCR
1000 MAD1442.21000 SCR
2000 MAD2884.42000 SCR
5000 MAD7211.05000 SCR
10000 MAD14422.10000 SCR