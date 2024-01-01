2000 Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

Convert SCR to MAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
1,499.07 mad

1.00000 SCR = 0.74953 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.74953 MAD
5 SCR3.74767 MAD
10 SCR7.49533 MAD
20 SCR14.99066 MAD
50 SCR37.47665 MAD
100 SCR74.95330 MAD
250 SCR187.38325 MAD
500 SCR374.76650 MAD
1000 SCR749.53300 MAD
2000 SCR1499.06600 MAD
5000 SCR3747.66500 MAD
10000 SCR7495.33000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.33416 SCR
5 MAD6.67080 SCR
10 MAD13.34160 SCR
20 MAD26.68320 SCR
50 MAD66.70800 SCR
100 MAD133.41600 SCR
250 MAD333.54000 SCR
500 MAD667.08000 SCR
1000 MAD1334.16000 SCR
2000 MAD2668.32000 SCR
5000 MAD6670.80000 SCR
10000 MAD13341.60000 SCR