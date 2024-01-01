Convert SCR to MAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

2,000 scr
1,397.57 mad

₨1.000 SCR = د.م.0.6988 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.69879 MAD
5 SCR3.49393 MAD
10 SCR6.98785 MAD
20 SCR13.97570 MAD
50 SCR34.93925 MAD
100 SCR69.87850 MAD
250 SCR174.69625 MAD
500 SCR349.39250 MAD
1000 SCR698.78500 MAD
2000 SCR1,397.57000 MAD
5000 SCR3,493.92500 MAD
10000 SCR6,987.85000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.43106 SCR
5 MAD7.15530 SCR
10 MAD14.31060 SCR
20 MAD28.62120 SCR
50 MAD71.55300 SCR
100 MAD143.10600 SCR
250 MAD357.76500 SCR
500 MAD715.53000 SCR
1000 MAD1,431.06000 SCR
2000 MAD2,862.12000 SCR
5000 MAD7,155.30000 SCR
10000 MAD14,310.60000 SCR