Seychellois rupee to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.699 today, reflecting a -1.951% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.889% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.734 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.676 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.996% decrease in value.