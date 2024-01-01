5 Moroccan dirhams to Seychellois rupees

Convert MAD to SCR at the real exchange rate

5 mad
7.11 scr

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₨1.421 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.42119 SCR
5 MAD7.10595 SCR
10 MAD14.21190 SCR
20 MAD28.42380 SCR
50 MAD71.05950 SCR
100 MAD142.11900 SCR
250 MAD355.29750 SCR
500 MAD710.59500 SCR
1000 MAD1,421.19000 SCR
2000 MAD2,842.38000 SCR
5000 MAD7,105.95000 SCR
10000 MAD14,211.90000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.70364 MAD
5 SCR3.51819 MAD
10 SCR7.03637 MAD
20 SCR14.07274 MAD
50 SCR35.18185 MAD
100 SCR70.36370 MAD
250 SCR175.90925 MAD
500 SCR351.81850 MAD
1000 SCR703.63700 MAD
2000 SCR1,407.27400 MAD
5000 SCR3,518.18500 MAD
10000 SCR7,036.37000 MAD