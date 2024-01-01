1 Moroccan dirham to Seychellois rupees

Convert MAD to SCR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₨1.409 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
MAD to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SCR
1 MAD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.48421.5265
Low1.33611.3361
Average1.39221.4080
Change1.59%-3.35%
1 MAD to SCR stats

The performance of MAD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4842 and a 30 day low of 1.3361. This means the 30 day average was 1.3922. The change for MAD to SCR was 1.59.

The performance of MAD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5265 and a 90 day low of 1.3361. This means the 90 day average was 1.4080. The change for MAD to SCR was -3.35.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.40872 SCR
5 MAD7.04360 SCR
10 MAD14.08720 SCR
20 MAD28.17440 SCR
50 MAD70.43600 SCR
100 MAD140.87200 SCR
250 MAD352.18000 SCR
500 MAD704.36000 SCR
1000 MAD1,408.72000 SCR
2000 MAD2,817.44000 SCR
5000 MAD7,043.60000 SCR
10000 MAD14,087.20000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.70987 MAD
5 SCR3.54933 MAD
10 SCR7.09866 MAD
20 SCR14.19732 MAD
50 SCR35.49330 MAD
100 SCR70.98660 MAD
250 SCR177.46650 MAD
500 SCR354.93300 MAD
1000 SCR709.86600 MAD
2000 SCR1,419.73200 MAD
5000 SCR3,549.33000 MAD
10000 SCR7,098.66000 MAD